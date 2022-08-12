Carlow and Kilkenny set to be well represented in Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

Carlow and Kilkenny are well represented in the Irish Food Awards for 2022.

There are 14 local finalists in the Blas na hÉireann, between them spanning a range of categories.

Four are from Carlow: Jump Juice, Seerys, Sunshine Juice Ltd and The Chocolate Garden of Ireland.

With ten from Kilkenny: Arán Bakery & Bistro, Callan Bacon, Goatsbridge Fish Processors Ltd, Lekker Food Collection, Lisduggan Farm Foods, Mileeven, Mooncoin Beetroot, River Kings Holistic, The Fig Tree Restaurant and Natures Oils & Sauces.

The winners will be announced during the three-day event which takes place in Dingle, Co Kerry from Thursday September 29th to Saturday October 1st.