Carlow and Kilkenny well represented at tonight’s Best Young Entrepreneurs Regional Awards

Fingers are crossed for the local groups involved in tonight’s Young Entrepreneurs Regional Final.

In the Best Idea Category, Craig O’Toole is there for Carlow and John Duggan is representing Kilkenny.

Carlow’s Magdalena Pydych and Kilkenny’s Jens Kopke are in the running for Best Start-up.

While Rory Gannon of Cakeface in Kilkenny and David Bambrick of Equireel in Carlow are there for Best Established Business.

The awards take place in Borris in Carlow later.