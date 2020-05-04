Carlow based dietician explains the importance of vitamin D during the pandemic

A local HSE dietician says going out for even 10 minutes a day can give you enough vitamin D.

A recent study from an Irish university claimed that over 70s cocooning at home should consider vitamin D tablets to help their immune systems and protect them from the coronavirus.

The need for tablets was because over 70s were advised not to leave their house but Carlow-based dietician Aslinn Murphy says you should always try and get it naturally from the sun.

Speaking to KCLR, she says you don’t need to buy tablets if you go outside for 10 minutes a day – and it’s safer too.