Carlow based group leads Galway City Council to consider removing the Freedom of the City from Aung San Suu Kyi

Galway City Council will today take the first step in possibly removing the Freedom of the City from Aung San Suu Kyi – because of the efforts of a Carlow-based group.

The de facto leader of Myanmar has held the honour since 2005 but Rohingya Action Ireland say the council should follow in the footsteps of Dublin in taking it back from her.

She and her military have been accused of the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya people in that country.

There’s a strong Rohingya community in Carlow and Stephanie McDermott, who’s a lecturer in Carlow College, says it’s good to see Galway will discuss their request this evening.