Carlow based Senator defends her housing committee attendance record

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she is actually working on a bill related to housing at the moment.

It’s after she and 3 other members of the housing committee were singled out for their poor attendance figures.

The Irish Mirror has been looking at attendance records at Leinster House and found Senator Murnane O’Connor was at fewer than half (43%) of the meetings of the specialist committee.

Earlier on KCLR Live she explained that she works very hard behind the scenes on housing matters and that she attends as many of the meetings as she can but finds many are Dublin focused when she would rather focus on rural areas and Carlow in particular.