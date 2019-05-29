Carlow Begins Efforts to Become Bilingual Town

Carlow begin efforts to become an Irish language destination.

The Local Enterprise Office, the County Council and Glór Ceatharleach are in talks to draw up a blueprint to promote the use of the Irish language.

After forty decades of local people graduating from the Gaeilscoil, there is a high number of Irish speakers in the town.

There’s already a very high number of local Irish speakers after 40 decades of graduates from the Gaelscoil.

Kieran Comerford, head of The Local Enterprise Office says the aim of the project is to become like other Gaeltacht towns such as Dingle.

Bríde de Roiste from Glór Ceatharleach says with a little more work Carlow could attract many more tourists as a destination to experience the Irish language.