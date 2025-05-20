A Carlow-based environmental sustainability company, Vision Green Consultancy, is among the finalists for the National Enterprise Awards, taking place next Thursday, 22nd May, at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Founded in 2019 by Ronan Murphy and John Pakenham, Vision Green offers tailored sustainability solutions that help businesses reduce environmental impact, achieve compliance, and improve profitability through innovative strategies and collaboration.

The awards feature €50,000 in prize money, with categories for Best Start-Up, Best Export, Innovation, One-to-Watch, Sustainability, and Outstanding Achievement, recognizing businesses that have grown internationally with support from Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland.