You’re invited to experience Bagenalstown in Bloom.



For a third year, a programme of activities has been organised in the County Carlow town – beginning with the launch of the mosaic at the swimming pool this (Friday) evening and rolling out across tomorrow.

There’s a range of community education workshops at Presentation De la Salle, Bagenalstown and Bagenalstown Community Garden and youth workshops which take place on the Bagenalstown Scouts Den

The Creative Places Stage will kick off at 11.30am with drumming workshops and live music from 12.15pm.

Carlow Sports Partnership are providing a Family Fun Run which takes place on Saturday morning at McGrath Park from 10.30am, and old school games at the community garden.

Joe Daly from RTE Jr will be hosting live magic shows at the Bagenalstown Community Garden at 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm each show is different and set to memorize the whole family.

Muinebheag Kayak Club is hosting ‘come and try it’ sessions on the waterfront from 10-11.30 and 12-1.30pm.

John Murphy will conduct Garden Tours at The Barrow Experience which will take place at 2pm.

Beam at Chestnut Court will also host Crochet, Ceol & Craic from 11-3pm.

Yarn bombing, Photography and Art will be on display around Bagenalstown in the run up to the event – you can collect a yarn bombing treasure hunt map in The Little Shop, Kilrea Street and enjoy finding all the fabulous work around the local area.

Story telling takes place in the library, Jolly O’Rock will be there from 11am.

Book into a workshop or just drop in for the live music and entertainment, it’s set to be a great family friendly free day out.

Events taking place are organised by Bagenalstown Area Community Development Group and supported by Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Bagenalstown Community Garden, Kilkenny & Carlow ETB, Carlow County Council, Home School Community Liaison, The Barrow Experience, Carlow County Development Partnership, Creative Places Bagenalstown, Carlow Sports Partnership, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Bagenalstown Chamber, Carlow Arts Office, Doyles Royal Oak, Railway House, Scouts, Music Generation, Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, Bagenalstown FRC, Healthy Carlow.