Covid-19 latest: Carlow case among 34 reported with three more deaths
The first new local case this week is being reported in Carlow
Three more people with COVID-19 have died and there are 34 new confirmed cases – the highest number in some time.
One of the new cases is local – the first new local case this week is being reported in Carlow bringing the county total to 177.
The Kilkenny figure is unchanged on 356 so the full local two-county total is 533.
There has now been a total of 1,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 25,730 confirmed cases