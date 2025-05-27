The CEO of Carlow Chamber has welcomed renewed government efforts to tackle the challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses.

Following a visit from Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Alan Dillon and his colleagues, Nicola Doran said the government is clearly listening to the concerns of SMEs around rising costs, excessive bureaucracy, and limited access to finance.

Ms. Doran pointed to the difficulty many smaller firms face in navigating complex funding applications—often without the dedicated financial or administrative teams available to larger businesses.

She praised proposed plans for a new SME test, which would require government departments to assess the potential impact of new policies on small businesses. The goal is to reduce administrative burdens, streamline compliance, and boost productivity across the sector.

Speaking to KCLR News, Ms. Doran also emphasised the importance of faster government decision-making to improve Ireland’s competitiveness.

“No matter what way we look at it, in order for Ireland to be competitive, we need decisions around big spends, infrastructure, funding, investment—all of those things—to be made as quickly as possible,” she said.

While acknowledging that the pace of decision-making has historically been slow, she said there are encouraging signs that the government is taking a more agile approach.

“It’s not just a business issue. Delays in housing, transport, and infrastructure all have knock-on effects—affecting recruitment, operations, and overall growth. The Minister was very clear that speeding up these processes is a priority across departments.”

The Chamber says continued dialogue with government and cross-departmental coordination will be vital in ensuring SMEs can grow and compete in an increasingly challenging environment.