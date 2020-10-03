Carlow choreographer shocked by racial abuse towards her dancer

The racial abuse a Carlow dancer has received on social media is being described as “stomach turning”.

Toby Omoteso grew up in Carlow and was originally born in Nigeria.

He recently took part in a contemporary dance video for RTE’s Culture Night Project.

However, the clip has since garnered multiple abusive messages and comments on social media.

Emma Martin, who choreographed Toby’s performance, says she was shocked by the negative reaction it got;

“My stomach turned to be honest. The clip they put up was of Toby, who is an unbelievable talent we have in this country. He’s Nigerian-Irish, and went to school in Carlow, grew up in Carlow. But this clip of him has just brought out absolute hatred. That’s all you could call it- hatred and unhappiness with what people were seeing.”

You can watch Toby’s clip here;