Carlow College lecturer asking people to be mindful of immigrants well-being

A local immigrants rights campaigner is asking us not to rush to judgement if we think immigrants are not sticking to the coronavirus restrictions.

Stephanie McDermott is a lecturer at Carlow College and works with local immigrants groups, including the Carlow Rohingha.

Stephanie has been telling KCLR news that many immigrants rely on their networks for support and information and most live in small or crowded accommodation. She’s asking people to be mindful of other people’s mental health and well being during this time.