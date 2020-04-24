Carlow College student facing deportation will get to complete first year of studies

A local student facing deportation will be able to complete the first year of his degree at Carlow College.

Michael Usiku from Malawi was due to sign in with the Garda National Immigration Bureau yesterday(Thursday).

However due to the coronavirus travel restrictions he’s been told he won’t have to check in again until the 11th of June.

Lecturer at the college Stephanie McDermot says he’s delighted because this means he’ll be able to finish the first year of his four-year degree in Social, Political and Community studies.

Michael has already submitted his assignments and should also now be able to complete his exams which start next week.