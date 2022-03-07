Carlow College to raise flags for Ukraine and International Women’s day

Carlow College will raise the Ukranian flag and the International Womens Day flag this afternoon.

Members of the Ukrainian community locally are among the invited guests for the event.

Stephanie McDermott who lectures in Equality and diversity at the College will deliver a lecture ahead of the flags being raised at 3pm.

Speaking on KCLR Live she said very often it is women who suffer the most in a war situation:

“Millions of women throughout the world who are oppressed. And if we look at all of the images, very often it’s the women who are the victims and survivors of war”

She says raising the flag ahead of International Women’s Day tomorrow is important:

“It’s just to acknowledge all of the efforts by both men and women in terms of trying to get women to a place where they feel safe and feel valued”