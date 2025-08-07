Police in the US say the autopsy of the Carlow woman whose body was found on a boat did not show any evidence of violence.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was reportedly discovered unconscious in the early hours of Tuesday at Montauk Yacht Club, Long Island, New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old fashion designer is understood to have been from the Blackbog Road area of Carlow town but left to study fifth and sixth year in Dublin before going to college.

She moved Stateside where she set up fashion brand East x East.

While the final cause of Martha’s death is yet to be determined, Suffolk County Police say they believe she did not die violently.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told KCLR News it’s aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Yesterday Cllr Andrea Dalton on KCLR outlined how the local community will rally around her family and friends – fellow Carlovian, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, too has also issued sympathies;



While the Irish Independent is this morning reporting that Martha’s mother told them she is ‘numb with shock’.

Friend and business partner Dylan Grace, who’s also originally from Ireland, has issued this tribute;