Carlow Council Cathaoirleach to chair webinar that aims to raise awareness of racism

Carlow is playing it’s part in raising awareness of racism.

A special webinar will be held this evening to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Cathaoirleach of the county council Fintan Phelan will chair the online event as participants are invited to explore the issue of racism in the context of participation and representation in the civic and political spheres.

He’s been telling KCLR Live that they hope to encourage more diversity in local community groups and even in politics:

“It’s trying to encourage those from different backgrounds within our county to get involved in our community. We see fantastic examples of it throughout Carlow and indeed throughout Ireland”.