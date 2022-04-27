Carlow Councillor calls for full-time Vacant Homes Officer to be appointed

A Carlow Councillor wants the local authority to appoint a Vacant Homes Officer on a full-time basis.

The Housing Minister is now invoking emergency powers to open vacant houses to accommodate Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

People Before Profit Councillor Adrienne Wallace says the housing crisis is getting out of hand and more homes need to be freed up for locals and Ukrainian refugees.

She says there should be someone who spends all day every day finding vacant, empty, derelict, over the shop properties that aren’t being used.

Speaking to Sue Nunn on The Way it is Councillor Wallace explained she plans to bring a motion before the next meeting of the county council:

“I have a motion that calls for the council to hire a full time Vacant homes officer and they could systematically see the return of hundreds of vacant homes. And they are both publicly and privately owned”

You can hear the full interview with Councillor Adrienne Wallace here: