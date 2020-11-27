Carlow councillor claims the council’s ‘not very democratic’

Carlow County Council is “not very democratic” according to one of its Opposition members.

Cllr John Cassin made the comments after fierce debate at yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

It was sparked by Cllr Adrienne Wallace’s motion to write to the government and demand a ‘Zero Covid Strategy’, which her fellow councillors voted against.

Cllr Cassin, who strongly supported the motion, says the authority often takes an unfair stance against its Opposition members’ views.

Meanwhile, Cllr Fintan Phelan, who voted against the ‘Zero Covid Strategy’, has accused the Opposition members of focusing too heavily on national issues.

He’s calling for the local authority to prioritise issues that affect Carlow;