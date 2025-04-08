A Carlow Councillor has issued a warning to residents in South Carlow about a scam involving individuals posing as council workers.

Councillor Tommy Kinsella alerted the public to the scam, which sees men dressed in high-visibility jackets claiming to be from Carlow County Council. The scammers tell residents they have leftover tarmac from an Irish Water project and offer it for sale at a significantly reduced price in the Borris and Rathanna areas.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr. Kinsella urged local residents to be vigilant, noting that the council would never engage in such door-to-door sales of leftover materials. He stressed the importance of not falling victim to this fraudulent scheme.

The councillor advised anyone approached by these individuals to report the incident to the authorities immediately.