Three of Carlow’s finest Firefighters were recently honoured at the National Fire Long Service Awards.

Firefighter Anthony Kirwan, Station Officer Brendan Ryder and Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ray Reagan between them have over 60 years experience in dealing with fires and collisions in Carlow.

CEO of Carlow County Council Coilín O’Reilly paid tribute to the retain fighters for their dedication and service to the County, he spoke to our reporter Martin Quilty.