Carlow County Council has to follow through as ‘we can’t live like this’ says Tullow estate resident

Residents of a Tullow estate say the council has to follow through this time because they “can’t live like this”.

A third enforcement order was issued yesterday against Carlow Warehousing, over six breaches of their planning permission to build a massive warehouse near the Links Estate.

Two previous orders had been issued but not complied with so far, though the developer does have a timeframe to work within.

Noel Fludgate’s one of the leading campaigners against a large ‘berm bank’ built up around the site and the palisade fencing being used.

He’s welcoming this latest order but says it has to be enforced this time as locals have had enough.

