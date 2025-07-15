Carlow County Council’s increased the Local Property Tax by 15%.

Each year, local authorities across the country have the option to increase or decrease by 15% the charge on the market value of residential properties in the State.

At last evening’s monthly meeting, the motion was proposed by Cllr. Fintan Phelan, seconded by Cllr. Fergal Browne and backed by the majority of the elected representatives.

It’s expected to yield more than €600,000 next year with the executive noting that’s needed due to the demands for enhanced and expanded services with the increase for households cited as modest at between 27 and 96 cent a week.

However, four councillors opposed the move – among them People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace, who believes it’s unfair;