Carlow Deputy told progress is being made on town bus service

KCLR96FM News & Sport 11/10/2019
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
The Carlow Town Bus Service is now ready to go out to tender.

Local TD Pat Deering asked the National Transport Authority at yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee meeting about delays in getting the service for Carlow.

They told him that progress is being made.

Deputy Deering says he has been told the tendering process should be complete by late Spring 2020 with a view to getting the service up and running between 6 months to 1 year after that.

