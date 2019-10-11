Carlow Deputy told progress is being made on town bus service

The Carlow Town Bus Service is now ready to go out to tender.

Local TD Pat Deering asked the National Transport Authority at yesterday’s Public Accounts Committee meeting about delays in getting the service for Carlow.

They told him that progress is being made.

Deputy Deering says he has been told the tendering process should be complete by late Spring 2020 with a view to getting the service up and running between 6 months to 1 year after that.