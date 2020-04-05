Carlow doctor urges those in self-isolation to check in with GPs

A Carlow doctor says you should check with your GP if you’re not sure that you are ready to come out of self-isolation.

Anyone showing symptoms related to the coronavirus – whether you’ve been tested or not – is being asked to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days but not to end the period until you’ve been fever-free for at least five days.

Local GP Paula Greally says if you still have other symptoms you should be in the clear after a fortnight but it won’t hurt to talk to a doctor is you’re uncertain.

“The general advice is for 14 days and five days fever free but it might be worth checking in with your GP just to go through the specifics as to whether you have any more symptoms or anything else before you come out of isolation,” she said.