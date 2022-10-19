Carlow Farmers Market returns to their new look home this weekend

Carlow Farmers Market will be back in their old new home this weekend.

The Exchange which launched at Potato Market recently will house the traders from this Saturday.

James Malone says they are excited to be back:

“Yeah, it’s lovely now we’ve been looking forward to it for a while,” said James.

“We’re still in the same location but we’ll just have a bit of shelter for ourselves and our customers on the wet days, we’re really looking forward to getting in this Saturday morning”.