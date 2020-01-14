Carlow Fine Gael TD expects we will be voting on February 7th in General Election

What could be the final cabinet meeting of the current Government is to be held this morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants to speak to his Ministers before announcing a date for the General Election.

Local Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering is now predicting it will be on the 7th of February.

He told KCLR he is expecting a short & snappy campaign, given the time of year, and says it won’t be long before we see the posters going up.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Bobby Aylward also spoke with Sue Nunn on ‘The Way it is’ last night but was less than enthusiastic about a February election date.

Deputy Aylward claimed it’s not a nice time of the year to be canvassing saying ‘It’s cold and dreary, and people are not in the mood”