Carlow firefighters deal with a fire at a business premises on Tullow St

Fire crews in Carlow dealt with what is understood to have been a minor blaze in a business premises on Tullow Street on Tuesday night.

Two units attended the scene, along with Gardaí and the fire was quickly brought under control.

No injuries were reported.

The scene will undergo a technical examination this morning in a bid to determine the cause of the blaze.

It is believed to have broken out in a kitchenette area of a hair salon near the Shamrock Plaza.