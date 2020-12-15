Carlow GAA announces its new County Board

Carlow GAA has selected its new county board.

Jim Bolger of Clonmore GFC is a former Chairman of the sporting body’s Leinster Council and also ran for the presidency of the GAA.

He will now head up CLG Ceatharlach after the role was vacated by Ballinabranna’s Sean Campion after a five-year tenure.

Mr Campion remains very committed to the group however and is now its new Treasurer.

He’ll be aided by Assistant Treasurer Johnny Doyle from Grange GAA.

KCLR stalwart Tommy Murphy of Naomh Eoin Myshall @GaaEoin was elected to the honourary role of Úachtarán CLG Ceatharlach tonight.

The announcements were made this evening following Carlow GAA’s annual Convention which for the first time was held virtually during which tributes were also paid to outgoing committee members.