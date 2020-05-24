KCLR News
Carlow Gardai advising householders to ask for ID from unknown callers
Residents should contact local gardai if uncertain
Gardai in Carlow are asking householders to be extra vigilant. This follows reports of a white transit van with a 171CW number plate acting suspicious in Carlow Town yesterday evening.
At 5.30pm yesterday evening a number of homes of older people were called to with an offering of work.
Gardai are reminding people to check for ID and also to contact local gardai if they are uncertain.