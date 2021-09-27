Carlow has second-highest seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate with Kilkenny’s fourth-lowest

Carlow’s Covid-19 cases continue to climb.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show it’s now the county with the second-highest seven-day incidence rate of the virus – in the week to midnight last Thursday 166 cases were confirmed, giving it a rate of 292 per 100,000 people.

Just Donegal is higher on 353, both are significantly above the national average of 193.

Kilkenny is fourth-lowest after 122 positive tests were returned in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, figures in the local general hospital have dropped slightly over the weekend.

St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny now has seven Covid patients and one other suspected case, with two of the confirmed cases in the Intensive Care Unit.