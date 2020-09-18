Carlow hotelier says Dublin restrictions will be a huge blow to business

A Carlow hotelier says restrictions in Dublin will have a huge impact on his business.

If the capital is upgraded to Level 3 or beyond, people there won’t be able to travel outside the county.

Colin Duggan, General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen, says this will have cause a severe decline in occupancy at his hotel.

Colin says he has already had cancellations this week:

“It makes supporting local even more important. Dublin has over a million people living there. Some are native Dubliners, some are our brothers and sisters that travel up and down. We won’t be able to see them for three weeks, let’s be honest. We would have 35% of our leisure customers would actually be from Dublin or coming from Dublin. We’ve seen cancellations over the week, there’ll be more cancellations today when it’s formally announced I’m sure.”