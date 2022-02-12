Carlow householders urged to avail of free waste collection day

Carlow householders are being urged to bring their electrical and electronic waste to a free collection day, aimed at helping the county meet recycling targets which have increased since the first lockdown in 2020.

The event, hosted by WEEE Ireland supported by Carlow County Council, takes until 4pm today at The Mart, in Tullow.

All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge, including old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and even watches.