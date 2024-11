New figures from the Dept of Housing shows over 53,000 housing commencement notices were issued nationally up to the end of October.

Of these, 37% were issued in the four Dublin local authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlow recorded the second-lowest number of notices among the 28 local authorities, with just 197 units, while Kilkenny issued 876.

Since 2014, Carlow has issued a total of 2,220 notices, compared to Kilkenny’s 3,951.