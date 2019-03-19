IT Carlow teams with Henan University of Animal Husbandry and Economy

The Minister for Education and Skills has attended a landmark event in Beijing to cement links between IT Carlow and China.

The Carlow college was one of several Irish third level institutions to sign Memorandums of Understanding with Chinese education partners during Minister Joe McHugh’s St Patrick’s Day programme.

The signings, which took place in the Irish embassy in Beijing, aim to expand education links between Ireland and China and offer the chance for students in eight institutions to visit both countries as part of their studies.

IT Carlow has linked with Henan University of Animal Husbandry and Economy (HUAHE) to establish a new joint institution offering four degrees – the first intake of students is planned for 2020.