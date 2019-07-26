Carlow Kilkenny border town’s serious flooding problems could be close to an end

An end to Graignamanagh’s serious flooding problems is now on the horizon.

A design team is now being tendered for by the council for the flood relief scheme and it’s hoped consultants will be appointed in the next couple of months.

Last year €9 million was announced specifically for that scheme.

And speaking to KCLR News, Graignamanagh Councillor, Peter Chap Cleere says it’s great to see it progressing noting “In the past year two engineers have been appointed and I suppose Graignamanagh’s quite unique in the sense that we have kind of three flood relief projects in one; we’ve got the Duiske River, we’ve also got the Barrow on both the Carlow side and the Kilkenny side”.

He adds “this whole €9 million will be to sort out the flood relief, it’s a big project that’s going to take time but we’re going to detailed design of it now”.