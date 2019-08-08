Both Carlow & Kilkenny have been Nominated for Local Government Awards

“A great achievement” that’s how one county council representative’s described it’s nomination for the Local Government Awards.

Carlow has been shortlisted for three of the sixteen categories for the ceremony which takes place in November: Best Practice in Citizen Engagement, Sustaining the Arts and the Health and Well-being category.

While the ‘Welcome to Kilkenny – Please take a Seat’ has secured a place in the new Age Friendly Initiative section.

Lindsey Butler of Kilkenny’s local authority says they’re delighted to have years of work celebrated.

A collaborative approach to Kilkenny’s Age Friendly plans appears to have been key in the county securing a nomination for the Local Government Awards.