Carlow-Kilkenny Green TD remains confident deal can be done on Programme for Government

Malcolm Noonan is insisting that a deal can be done on a Programme for Government by this weekend.

The local Green party TD had previously predicted to KCLR that the coalition talks would be finished by today(Thursday).

It’s thought that emission targets are still the main stumbling block between the Greens, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Deputy Noonan says he knows the delays are frustrating but says it’ll be worth it if a deal is finalised: