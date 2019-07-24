Carlow & Kilkenny outlets in the running for Bar of the Year

Five locals have made the shortlist for the Bar of the Year Awards.

In Carlow The Foundry is up for Best Late Bar or Nightclub while The Terrace at Dinn Rí is in the running for Best Outside Space.

In Kilkenny Left Bank leads the charge with nominations in three categories – City Bar, Gastro Bar and Best Designed or Best Inside Space.

Neighbouring Rive Gauche gets the nod for Best Restaurant Bar & John’s Street’s Brogan’s Bar is up for Best Newcomer.