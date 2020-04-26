Carlow-Kilkenny Samaritans are available 24/7

Volunteers in the Carlow-Kilkenny Samaritans branch are reminding people they are here to listen.

There has been an increase in calls since the COVID-19 outbreak and Director of the local branch says due to this increase there may be a short wait on the line before getting through.

Director Gerard Farrelly says although there face-to-face services are unavailable at the moment, they are still contactable through email and phone.

Speaking to KCLR’s he says you can call at any hour of the day and night 24/7 and to reach out.