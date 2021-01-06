Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Carlow & Kilkenny affected by latest snow and ice warnings

Met Eireann issues yellow alert for treacherous conditions Wednesday night and Thursday morning

Two separate weather warnings for snow and low temperatures have been issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

From 8pm Wednesday night a low temperature/ice warning will come in to effect for the whole country with temperatures set to dip to lows of minus four.

A yellow snow and ice alert will also kick in at 11pm until 11am Thursday morning.

Met Eireann says there could be some accumulations of snow.

