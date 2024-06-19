A Carlow Kilkenny TD has warned that the State and the Government will be judged by how it treats its most marginalised.

John McGuinness this morning in the Dáil highlighted the level of under-funding for S.O.S. Kilkenny, the difficulty availing of respite across Carlow and Kilkenny as well as the waiting lists for assessments faced by families who have children with additional developmental or mental health needs.

Minister of State at the Health Department Colm Burke outlined the growing demand for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services which last year saw a 5.2% increase in referral rates but there were 12% more appointments offered than in 2022.

But Deputy McGuinness said enough is not being done;

The local representative joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily after to discuss this as well as Eamon Ryan’s resignation from the leadership of the Green Party and the likelihood of a General Election this year;