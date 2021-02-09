Carlow Kilkenny TD says he’d like to see Stephen Donnelly do better in the Health Minister role

John McGuinness says he’d like to see Stephen Donnelly do better in his role as Health Minister.

The local Fianna Fail TD says he’s not satisfied that the government’s got their vaccination rollout policies right.

When asked if he thought his party colleague was doing a good job in the health Ministry Deputy McGuinness told KCLR he didn’t want to pass judgment yet.

Listen back to the full conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: