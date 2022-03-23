Carlow Kilkenny TD tells Dáil “you cannot put a price on life” as she requests more funding for local fire services

A call has been made in the Dáil for more funding for our local fire services.

Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor raised the matter earlier today as she sought reassurance that the current level of service being provided in Carlow and Kilkenny can be maintained.

Deputy Murnane O’ Connor also wanted to know if the Minister for Local Government has any plans to bring a voluntary fire service into the full-time and retained fire-fighters scheme in the Carlow fire service.

She appealed to the Minister to ensure that Government agencies would work together on a plan to make better use of existing resources:

“Lots can be achieved if heads work together. Life is everything Minister, and nothing else matters. You cannot put a price on a life, you just can’t do that”

Junior Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan took the question on behalf of the Minister confirming that the retained fire services delivery model is currently being reviewed:

“The review of the model will reflect the current circumstances with the aim of ensuring its effectiveness into the future as part of the local authority”