Carlow Kilkenny TD’s join in standing ovation for Ukrainian President following Dáil address

The Ukrainian President was given a standing ovation as he addressed members of the Dáil and Seanad earlier.

Several elected members wore the colours Blue and Yellow for the address by President Zelensky.

The Dáil chamber is a flood with Blue and Yellow today including a pin given by the Ceann Comhairle to all Members to mark the historic address by President Zelenskyy to a Joint Sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas #seeforyourself 🇺🇦🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xZYmCN50xx — Houses of the Oireachtas – Tithe an Oireachtais (@OireachtasNews) April 6, 2022

Addressing a joint sitting of the Oireachtas, Volodomyr Zelensky spoke of a ‘mutual understanding’ and ‘mutual respect’ and thanked the people of Ireland for supporting them from the very start.

He asked the Irish Government to go beyond its support to date to push for EU membership for Ukraine and asked Ireland to go further with sanctions against Russia.

President Zelensky, speaking through a translator expressed his gratitude for the support from the Irish people:

“Thank you for the humanitarian and financial support extended to our country and thank you for caring about Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded saying Ireland will continue to stand by Ukraine:

“To those who have arrived here from Ukraine, I hope you find in Ireland safe harbour and friendship for as long as you need it”