€20,000 is been made available to make the library more universally accessible

€15,000 will come from the Dormant Accounts Fund and €5,000 match funding from the Council

That funding will go towards height adjustable desks to allow people with physical disabilities and mobility needs to be able to use the library more and it will go towards assistive technology as well to help visually impaired people to magnify books and newspapers and make it easier to read, or indeed for it to be called out with the push of a button. It will greatly increase the use of the library and that will mean that the library is more universally accessible for all in the community.

Cllr Fintan Phelan “It’s hugely important”.

“This isn’t the first initiative of Carroll County Council in this regard, and we’ve also received funding under Dormant Accounts Fund previously for illiteracy friendly plan and and John Shortall and Patricia Nolan have done huge work in Carlow County Library along with all the staff at ensuring our library is open to all, it’s accessible to all and that we encourage people to come in and to use Carlow libraries no matter where you’re located in the County to come in use Carlow libraries to it’s full advantage”.