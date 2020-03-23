Carlow man awaiting Covid19 test calls for better social distancing

A Carlow man who is waiting on his test results for Covid-19 is urging others to follow health guidelines.

Prison Officer David Dowling was tested at the weekend and expects results through his GP this week.

He has been in self isolation since making contact with his doctor when he developed symptoms after returning from Spain earlier this month.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning David said it could be time for lockdown here.

He remains in isolation and said he was keeping his spirits up but was disappointed on hearing about and seeing people in the community not keeping a distance from each other.

“If the amount of deaths in Italy hasn’t hit home, I don’t know what will,” he said.