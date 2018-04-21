Carlow man seriously injured in farm accident near Bagenalstown

A man has been seriously injured in a farm accident in Co Carlow.

It happened yesterday at about lunchtime in the Rathwade area of Bagenalstown.

The Gardaí, ambulance service, and fire service all attended the scene and the man was airlifted to hospital.

He’s understood to be in a serious condition.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to KCLR News that they were notified of the incident yesterday and are investigating what happened.