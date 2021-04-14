Carlow man to share his gambling story on the BBC this morning

A Carlow man will be telling the story of how he gambled 10 million euro and lost on the BBC this morning.

Tony O Reilly, a former Postman was convicted and served jail time for stealing €1.75 million from An Post to fund his addiction.

His interview with Jane Garvey is being broadcast on BBC4 at nine o’clock.

KCLR reported earlier this week that his book ‘Tony10’ could be made into a movie after actor Chris O’Dowd’s Treasure Entertainment buying the rights.

Tony’s been telling KCLR Live that he just want to get the word out about how destructive an addiction gambling can be because there’s been an explosion of problem gambling online during the pandemic.

Listen back to his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here: