Carlow members of Extinction Rebellion to join in demonstrations in Dublin

A fake funeral procession and a banner drop are forming part of a protest in the capital city today by members of Extinction Rebellion Carlow.

They’ve teamed up with their counterparts in Kildare to mark the start of a week of protests in Dublin against climate change.

They think the government should be doing more to tackle the issue.

Kate Campbell of Extinction Rebellion Carlow has told KCLR News they’re hoping for a trouble-free event.