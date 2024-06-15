“The plans are just amazing and it would just great to see the girls dream come true” so says a member of the Parents Association in one Carlow School

Scoil Mhuire De Lourdes in Tullow are trying to raise much needed funds for a green area to play in their school

The school caters for 250 girls but tey currently have no grass area to play it is all concrete and the school is trying to raise €30,000 for phase one

They will hold a 12 hour Walkathon from 6am tomorrow monring till 6pm tomorrow evening

Emma O’Neill spoke to KCLR News’s Martin Quilty, you can listen to the interview on link below